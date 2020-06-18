Rent Calculator
24085 Via Perlita
24085 Via Perlita
24085 Via Perlita
No Longer Available
Location
24085 Via Perlita, Murrieta, CA 92562
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful and upgraded home is located in the serene 55+ community of The Colony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24085 Via Perlita have any available units?
24085 Via Perlita doesn't have any available units at this time.
Murrieta, CA
.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Murrieta Rent Report
.
Is 24085 Via Perlita currently offering any rent specials?
24085 Via Perlita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24085 Via Perlita pet-friendly?
No, 24085 Via Perlita is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Murrieta
.
Does 24085 Via Perlita offer parking?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not offer parking.
Does 24085 Via Perlita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24085 Via Perlita have a pool?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not have a pool.
Does 24085 Via Perlita have accessible units?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not have accessible units.
Does 24085 Via Perlita have units with dishwashers?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24085 Via Perlita have units with air conditioning?
No, 24085 Via Perlita does not have units with air conditioning.
