Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

23808 Barberry Pl

23808 Barberry Place · (951) 600-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23808 Barberry Pl · Avail. Jul 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Showings available Friday 6/26 3:30 - 5:30 PM Schedule showing and apply online: mgtonepros.com

Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place. Enclosed back patio, built-in BBQ with shade, Pool with slide and spa. This home is located in a great community off a cul-de-suc, walking distance to shopping and schools.

(RLNE5831366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23808 Barberry Pl have any available units?
23808 Barberry Pl has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 23808 Barberry Pl have?
Some of 23808 Barberry Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23808 Barberry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23808 Barberry Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23808 Barberry Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23808 Barberry Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 23808 Barberry Pl offer parking?
No, 23808 Barberry Pl does not offer parking.
Does 23808 Barberry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23808 Barberry Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23808 Barberry Pl have a pool?
Yes, 23808 Barberry Pl has a pool.
Does 23808 Barberry Pl have accessible units?
No, 23808 Barberry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23808 Barberry Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23808 Barberry Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
