Amenities
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Showings available Friday 6/26 3:30 - 5:30 PM Schedule showing and apply online: mgtonepros.com
Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place. Enclosed back patio, built-in BBQ with shade, Pool with slide and spa. This home is located in a great community off a cul-de-suc, walking distance to shopping and schools.
(RLNE5831366)