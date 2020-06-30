905 W Middlefield Rd 903

Amenities

Newly upgraded beautiful apartment lakeside view - Property Id: 233192



Enter a tranquil residence each day, and listen to the sound of fountains from your private deck. This 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium has just been remodeled and upgraded. Enjoy using the spa-style bathroom, which has double basins in a granite countertop. The second bedroom includes a walk-in closet with ample room. The condominium also includes an in-unit laundry with a new stacked washer and dryer. Every window in the condominium is double-paned, so you can enjoy as much quiet as you need. There is a 1 car, detached, covered, private garage. Guest parking is also available. The Waters community itself features a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, private tennis courts, and a garden patch. Across the street from the unit is the San Vernon Park, with basketball courts and a children's play area. The condominium is near Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Water and garbage fees are included in the rent. Feel free to reach out if you need more details.

No Dogs Allowed



