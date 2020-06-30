All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

905 W Middlefield Rd 903

905 West Middlefield Road · (650) 387-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 West Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 903 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Newly upgraded beautiful apartment lakeside view - Property Id: 233192

Enter a tranquil residence each day, and listen to the sound of fountains from your private deck. This 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium has just been remodeled and upgraded. Enjoy using the spa-style bathroom, which has double basins in a granite countertop. The second bedroom includes a walk-in closet with ample room. The condominium also includes an in-unit laundry with a new stacked washer and dryer. Every window in the condominium is double-paned, so you can enjoy as much quiet as you need. There is a 1 car, detached, covered, private garage. Guest parking is also available. The Waters community itself features a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, private tennis courts, and a garden patch. Across the street from the unit is the San Vernon Park, with basketball courts and a children's play area. The condominium is near Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Water and garbage fees are included in the rent. Feel free to reach out if you need more details.
Property Id 233192

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have any available units?
905 W Middlefield Rd 903 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have?
Some of 905 W Middlefield Rd 903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 currently offering any rent specials?
905 W Middlefield Rd 903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 is pet friendly.
Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 offer parking?
Yes, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 offers parking.
Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have a pool?
Yes, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 has a pool.
Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have accessible units?
No, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 W Middlefield Rd 903 has units with dishwashers.
