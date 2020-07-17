All apartments in Mountain View
650 Willowgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

650 Willowgate Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Newer Townhome, with all the modern updates you could want. Close to all the Downtown Mountain View restaurants and shops. Located near Caltrain, VTA and all the major High Tech Companies. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Willowgate St have any available units?
650 Willowgate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Willowgate St have?
Some of 650 Willowgate St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Willowgate St currently offering any rent specials?
650 Willowgate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Willowgate St pet-friendly?
No, 650 Willowgate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 650 Willowgate St offer parking?
Yes, 650 Willowgate St offers parking.
Does 650 Willowgate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Willowgate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Willowgate St have a pool?
No, 650 Willowgate St does not have a pool.
Does 650 Willowgate St have accessible units?
No, 650 Willowgate St does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Willowgate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Willowgate St has units with dishwashers.
