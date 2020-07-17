650 Willowgate St

650 Willowgate Street, Mountain View, CA 94043 Moffett-Whisman
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Newer Townhome, with all the modern updates you could want. Close to all the Downtown Mountain View restaurants and shops. Located near Caltrain, VTA and all the major High Tech Companies. Call Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
