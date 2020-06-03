All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 550 Ortega Ave APT A106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

550 Ortega Ave APT A106

550 Ortega Avenue · (925) 366-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
San Antonio
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
Single Level Condo with All Utilities Included - This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has it's own front door access. The unit has a living room with dining area, fireplace, private balcony and large windows. Kitchen has new appliances with solid counter tops. Solid flooring throughout the unit. Inside laundry room with stack washer and dryer. Additional Storage, Elevators, Exercise Room, Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, and Secure Building.

Water and garbage included. One secure assigned parking space included. The unit is within walking distance of shops such as Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and many more. Sorry no pets and no smoking is allowed. Apply online at bshpm.com See virtual tour at https://youtu.be/5OYTabgYadg

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have any available units?
550 Ortega Ave APT A106 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have?
Some of 550 Ortega Ave APT A106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 currently offering any rent specials?
550 Ortega Ave APT A106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 pet-friendly?
No, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 offer parking?
Yes, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 does offer parking.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have a pool?
Yes, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 has a pool.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have accessible units?
No, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Ortega Ave APT A106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 550 Ortega Ave APT A106?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Maplewood
1885 California St
Mountain View, CA 94041
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity