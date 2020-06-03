550 Ortega Ave APT A106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool sauna

Single Level Condo with All Utilities Included - This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has it's own front door access. The unit has a living room with dining area, fireplace, private balcony and large windows. Kitchen has new appliances with solid counter tops. Solid flooring throughout the unit. Inside laundry room with stack washer and dryer. Additional Storage, Elevators, Exercise Room, Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, and Secure Building.



Water and garbage included. One secure assigned parking space included. The unit is within walking distance of shops such as Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and many more. Sorry no pets and no smoking is allowed. Apply online at bshpm.com See virtual tour at https://youtu.be/5OYTabgYadg



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4956414)