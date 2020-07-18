467 Bedford Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Sunny & quiet home features high ceilings throughout and newly installed hardwood flooring throughout the entire home (not pictured). An open living area that looks out to a large light-filled patio, updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. Upstairs features dual master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Home has an attached spacious 2 side by side car garage. Upgrades include custom window shades throughout, new LED recessed lighting, washer/dryer, Dual Zone HVAC with Nest Learning Thermostat.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=raimADEPo1E

Modern updated townhome located in desirable Bedford Square, a family friendly community just steps from downtown Mountain View. Community pool, clubhouse and BBQ area all included. Conveniently located in the center of Silicon Valley near Google, Apple, Stanford & top employers with easy access to 101, 237 & 85. Just a 4 minute drive to restaurants & stores in downtown MV & steps to CalTrain & Light Rail. Run/bike/walk to Stevens Creek Trail, kid & dog friendly parks, Shoreline & Farmers Market. Top Mountain View schools!!