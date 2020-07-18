All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated July 18 2020

467 Bedford Loop

467 Bedford Loop · (408) 687-3460
Location

467 Bedford Loop, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Sunny & quiet home features high ceilings throughout and newly installed hardwood flooring throughout the entire home (not pictured). An open living area that looks out to a large light-filled patio, updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. Upstairs features dual master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Home has an attached spacious 2 side by side car garage. Upgrades include custom window shades throughout, new LED recessed lighting, washer/dryer, Dual Zone HVAC with Nest Learning Thermostat.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=raimADEPo1E
Modern updated townhome located in desirable Bedford Square, a family friendly community just steps from downtown Mountain View. Community pool, clubhouse and BBQ area all included. Conveniently located in the center of Silicon Valley near Google, Apple, Stanford & top employers with easy access to 101, 237 & 85. Just a 4 minute drive to restaurants & stores in downtown MV & steps to CalTrain & Light Rail. Run/bike/walk to Stevens Creek Trail, kid & dog friendly parks, Shoreline & Farmers Market. Top Mountain View schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Bedford Loop have any available units?
467 Bedford Loop has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 Bedford Loop have?
Some of 467 Bedford Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Bedford Loop currently offering any rent specials?
467 Bedford Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Bedford Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 Bedford Loop is pet friendly.
Does 467 Bedford Loop offer parking?
Yes, 467 Bedford Loop offers parking.
Does 467 Bedford Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 467 Bedford Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Bedford Loop have a pool?
Yes, 467 Bedford Loop has a pool.
Does 467 Bedford Loop have accessible units?
No, 467 Bedford Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Bedford Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Bedford Loop has units with dishwashers.
