All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 260 Loreto St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
260 Loreto St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

260 Loreto St

260 Loreto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Old Mountain View
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 Loreto Street, Mountain View, CA 94041
Old Mountain View

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Historic Downtown furnished 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 284692

Upstairs spacious, bright unit with views. Nice architectural ceiling features, hardwood floor, basic kitchen and bath with vintage tile look. Lots of natural lights.

Nice views on beautiful quiet tree lined street.

Furnished with European style BnB look.

Optional amenities package to include bed linens, towels, dishes and full kitchen cooking items.

Negotiable lease terms available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284692
Property Id 284692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Loreto St have any available units?
260 Loreto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
What amenities does 260 Loreto St have?
Some of 260 Loreto St's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Loreto St currently offering any rent specials?
260 Loreto St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Loreto St pet-friendly?
No, 260 Loreto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 260 Loreto St offer parking?
No, 260 Loreto St does not offer parking.
Does 260 Loreto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Loreto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Loreto St have a pool?
No, 260 Loreto St does not have a pool.
Does 260 Loreto St have accessible units?
No, 260 Loreto St does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Loreto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Loreto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Loreto St have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Loreto St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley