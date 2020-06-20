260 Loreto St

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils internet access furnished carpet refrigerator

Historic Downtown furnished 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 284692



Upstairs spacious, bright unit with views. Nice architectural ceiling features, hardwood floor, basic kitchen and bath with vintage tile look. Lots of natural lights.



Nice views on beautiful quiet tree lined street.



Furnished with European style BnB look.



Optional amenities package to include bed linens, towels, dishes and full kitchen cooking items.



Negotiable lease terms available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284692

No Pets Allowed



