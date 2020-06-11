255 S. Rengstorff - 173

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table sauna

Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".



We just installed new carpet; new deluxe vertical and horizontal blinds and painted every inch of the apartment with 3 coats of paint. The stainless steel range and range hood are also new. The rest of the stainless steel appliances are 3.5 years old. The rest of the condominium was remodeled 3.5 years ago with new tiling; a new bathroom, dual pane windows and new fixtures.



Next door to Rengstorff park. Community features include 2 pools, a clubhouse, gym, saunas, and a billiards room. Comes with a storage room and carport space.



We have 2 maintenance men that live 2 minutes away. If any issues arrive, the problem will almost always be resolved the same day. You might wait quite a while with other options. Also, other places may have "on-site" management, but no manager in the country will respond as fast to a text. As an example, if we don't respond to a text or phone call to view this property within 5 minutes (between 7 am and 10 pm) you can have a free month of rent with a year lease (although the response will probably be less than 15 seconds). We've been in the housing rental business for over 40 years.



Owner pays HOA fees; water; garbage and sewer. Tenant pays for electricity and natural gas.



Security deposit: varies depending on FICO score.



Cats and small dogs are okay with extra rent and deposit. $50/month per dog. $25/month per cat. 2 pet maximum.



