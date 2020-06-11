All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 255 S. Rengstorff - 173.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

255 S. Rengstorff - 173

255 South Rengstorff Avenue · (408) 598-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
San Antonio
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".

We just installed new carpet; new deluxe vertical and horizontal blinds and painted every inch of the apartment with 3 coats of paint. The stainless steel range and range hood are also new. The rest of the stainless steel appliances are 3.5 years old. The rest of the condominium was remodeled 3.5 years ago with new tiling; a new bathroom, dual pane windows and new fixtures.

Next door to Rengstorff park. Community features include 2 pools, a clubhouse, gym, saunas, and a billiards room. Comes with a storage room and carport space.

We have 2 maintenance men that live 2 minutes away. If any issues arrive, the problem will almost always be resolved the same day. You might wait quite a while with other options. Also, other places may have "on-site" management, but no manager in the country will respond as fast to a text. As an example, if we don't respond to a text or phone call to view this property within 5 minutes (between 7 am and 10 pm) you can have a free month of rent with a year lease (although the response will probably be less than 15 seconds). We've been in the housing rental business for over 40 years.

Owner pays HOA fees; water; garbage and sewer. Tenant pays for electricity and natural gas.

Security deposit: varies depending on FICO score.

Cats and small dogs are okay with extra rent and deposit. $50/month per dog. $25/month per cat. 2 pet maximum.

(RLNE5741984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have any available units?
255 S. Rengstorff - 173 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have?
Some of 255 S. Rengstorff - 173's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 currently offering any rent specials?
255 S. Rengstorff - 173 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 is pet friendly.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 offer parking?
Yes, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 does offer parking.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have a pool?
Yes, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 has a pool.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have accessible units?
No, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 S. Rengstorff - 173 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 255 S. Rengstorff - 173?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Maplewood
1885 California St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way
Mountain View, CA 94040
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity