Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

221 Easy Street Unit 8

221 Easy St · (408) 917-0430
Location

221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1136 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a very bikeable Moffett-Whisman neighborhood in Mountain View, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms townhouse property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Mountain View and its vibrant environs.

The spacious and airy interior has vinyl and hardwood flooring, big windows, glass doors, and track lighting. Spend quality time making a yummy homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Its gas heating keeps the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A floating vanity, wall-mounted sinks, and shower stalls furnished its bathrooms. There’s storage space at the attic. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle!

The exterior has HOA maintained fenced yard, patio, and balcony. It comes with 1 underground parking and 1 parking spot outside the letter E.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but only limited to 1 dog or 1 cat with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Come make this gorgeous townhouse yours today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UHQYbczJgGv&brand=0

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 86

Nearby parks: Sylvan Park, Whisman School Park, and Slater School Park.

(RLNE5806833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have any available units?
221 Easy Street Unit 8 has a unit available for $4,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have?
Some of 221 Easy Street Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Easy Street Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
221 Easy Street Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Easy Street Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Easy Street Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Easy Street Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
