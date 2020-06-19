221 Easy Street Unit 8

Amenities

Located in a very bikeable Moffett-Whisman neighborhood in Mountain View, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms townhouse property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Mountain View and its vibrant environs.



The spacious and airy interior has vinyl and hardwood flooring, big windows, glass doors, and track lighting. Spend quality time making a yummy homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Its gas heating keeps the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. A floating vanity, wall-mounted sinks, and shower stalls furnished its bathrooms. There’s storage space at the attic. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle!



The exterior has HOA maintained fenced yard, patio, and balcony. It comes with 1 underground parking and 1 parking spot outside the letter E.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but only limited to 1 dog or 1 cat with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Come make this gorgeous townhouse yours today!



Bike Score: 86



Nearby parks: Sylvan Park, Whisman School Park, and Slater School Park.



