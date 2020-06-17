All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:24 AM

1900 California Street

1900 California Street · (408) 399-8850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 California Street, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
OPEN HOUSE SAT, 5/30, 1-3PM, Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus. Welcome to the Windsor Apartments!

Our building is located in a courtyard setting, with a pool, large coin operated laundry room, and extra carport storage comes with your assigned carport space. Fabulous easy access to all freeways, Caltrain, downtown Mountain View, and Stanford University and shopping center.

The apartment is 1,500 square feet, located upstairs. It is comfortable with every convenience needed, large rooms, dishwasher, ceiling fan, ample cabinets and storage area. New stuff includes: New Tile in the kitchen and bathroom, new carpet, new plumbing fixtures, new paint.

No pets please

1 Year lease

1 assigned covered car port, water and garbage service are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 California Street have any available units?
1900 California Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 California Street have?
Some of 1900 California Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
1900 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 1900 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 1900 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 1900 California Street does offer parking.
Does 1900 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 California Street have a pool?
Yes, 1900 California Street has a pool.
Does 1900 California Street have accessible units?
No, 1900 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 California Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
