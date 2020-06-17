1900 California Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

OPEN HOUSE SAT, 5/30, 1-3PM, Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus. Welcome to the Windsor Apartments!



Our building is located in a courtyard setting, with a pool, large coin operated laundry room, and extra carport storage comes with your assigned carport space. Fabulous easy access to all freeways, Caltrain, downtown Mountain View, and Stanford University and shopping center.



The apartment is 1,500 square feet, located upstairs. It is comfortable with every convenience needed, large rooms, dishwasher, ceiling fan, ample cabinets and storage area. New stuff includes: New Tile in the kitchen and bathroom, new carpet, new plumbing fixtures, new paint.



No pets please



1 Year lease



1 assigned covered car port, water and garbage service are included in the rent.