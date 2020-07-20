145 Beverly Street

Amenities

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUOIED WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 31ST. SHOWING ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST,2020



This home features 2 master bedrooms and 2 full baths with a half bath downstairs. The tri-level floor plan features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, 2nd level kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, family room with a dining area and large windows for morning sunlight light. The 3rd level has 2 master suites with their own full baths. There is a laundry room with updated (HE) washer and dryer and storage. Includes central forced air heating and AC. An attached two car garage with remote operation.



Amenities: pool & spa, clubhouse, parks, children playground & barbecue area.



**Minutes away from Stevens Creek Trail, convenient bike ride to Google, Microsoft, and other workplaces in North Bayshore**



This popular Whisman Station Complex is centrally located with easy access to downtown Mountain View & Silicon Valley companies Caltran, VTA light rail stop at complex. Nearby access to all major freeways (101,237,85) popular neighborhood shops, restaurants, and theaters. And at nearby Shoreline Park, you can jog, sail, golf, or picnic.



Service animals only



This home is a must see call today to schedule a showing. 650-241-3888



Apply online lpmsiliconvalley.com/applynow



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.