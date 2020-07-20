All apartments in Mountain View
145 Beverly Street · (650) 469-8883
Location

145 Beverly Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUOIED WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 31ST. SHOWING ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST,2020

This home features 2 master bedrooms and 2 full baths with a half bath downstairs. The tri-level floor plan features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, 2nd level kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, family room with a dining area and large windows for morning sunlight light. The 3rd level has 2 master suites with their own full baths. There is a laundry room with updated (HE) washer and dryer and storage. Includes central forced air heating and AC. An attached two car garage with remote operation.

Amenities: pool & spa, clubhouse, parks, children playground & barbecue area.

**Minutes away from Stevens Creek Trail, convenient bike ride to Google, Microsoft, and other workplaces in North Bayshore**

This popular Whisman Station Complex is centrally located with easy access to downtown Mountain View & Silicon Valley companies Caltran, VTA light rail stop at complex. Nearby access to all major freeways (101,237,85) popular neighborhood shops, restaurants, and theaters. And at nearby Shoreline Park, you can jog, sail, golf, or picnic.

Service animals only

This home is a must see call today to schedule a showing. 650-241-3888

Apply online lpmsiliconvalley.com/applynow

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Beverly Street have any available units?
145 Beverly Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Beverly Street have?
Some of 145 Beverly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Beverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Beverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Beverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Beverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 145 Beverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 Beverly Street offers parking.
Does 145 Beverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Beverly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Beverly Street have a pool?
Yes, 145 Beverly Street has a pool.
Does 145 Beverly Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Beverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Beverly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Beverly Street has units with dishwashers.
