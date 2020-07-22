All apartments in Mountain House
Home
/
Mountain House, CA
/
702 N. San Marcos
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

702 N. San Marcos

702 San Marcos Drive · (925) 750-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

702 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA 95391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 702 N. San Marcos · Avail. now

$2,710

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2695 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
QUESTA Rental now move in Ready!! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Mountain House CA rental is now move in ready!

This home is located just a block from Questa K-8 school and neighborhood park! Great floorplan with a full bedroom and full bathroom located on the first floor.
Spacious gourmet kitchen welcomes you in from patio yard! Perfect to enjoy your family dinners outdoors!
Laundry room located on first floor with extra storage!
Upstairs you will find the additional three bedrooms, including the beautiful primary bedroom that features bathroom suite with sunken tub and dual vanities/sinks.

Text 925-750-3128 to schedule a viewing!

All applicants must meet the following criteria:
1. No prior evictions
2. Your income must be 3 times rent or higher (NET)
3. Credit score must be 640 or higher
4. Must be at current job for at least one year.

DRE 01885470

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Property Entry Advisory and Declaration

If you do set an appointment for a showing, please keep in mind the following:

Any persons entering a property must agree to:

*Only make an appointment if, to the best of your knowledge: 1) you are not currently sick with, and have not knowingly, within the last 14 days, been in contact with someone afflicted with, COVID-19; and/or 2) you are not experiencing a fever, or signs of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or other COVID-19 symptoms.
*Adhere strictly to the social distancing guidelines at all times by remaining at least six feet apart per the recommendations established by the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
*Wear face coverings, and sanitize their hands prior to entry.
*Refrain from touching any surface during a showing.
*REQUIRED Sign a Property Viewing Advisory and Declaration.
*While we will have sanitizer on hand, make sure to bring your own mask and gloves. If hand sanitizers are unavailable, liquid hand soap for hand washing will be made available.
*No more than two other individuals are to be in a dwelling at the same time during a showing. If other persons are necessary for a showing, they should wait outside or in their vehicles to observe the social distance guidelines. *We discourage anyone who does not need to view the property from attending a showing.
*We are committed to doing our part during the Covid-19 crisis.

We will:

**Perform thorough cleaning and disinfect commonly used surfaces before and after each showing.
Introduce fresh outside air.
**Open all doors and cabinets prior to the showing to limit touching of any surfaces by those viewing the home.
**Also adhere to CDC guidelines, including, but not limited to: wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and washing and/or sanitizing our hands.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N. San Marcos have any available units?
702 N. San Marcos has a unit available for $2,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 N. San Marcos have?
Some of 702 N. San Marcos's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N. San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
702 N. San Marcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N. San Marcos pet-friendly?
No, 702 N. San Marcos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain House.
Does 702 N. San Marcos offer parking?
Yes, 702 N. San Marcos offers parking.
Does 702 N. San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N. San Marcos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N. San Marcos have a pool?
No, 702 N. San Marcos does not have a pool.
Does 702 N. San Marcos have accessible units?
No, 702 N. San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N. San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 N. San Marcos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 N. San Marcos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 N. San Marcos has units with air conditioning.
