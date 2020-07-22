702 N. San Marcos

Amenities

QUESTA Rental now move in Ready!! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Mountain House CA rental is now move in ready!



This home is located just a block from Questa K-8 school and neighborhood park! Great floorplan with a full bedroom and full bathroom located on the first floor.

Spacious gourmet kitchen welcomes you in from patio yard! Perfect to enjoy your family dinners outdoors!

Laundry room located on first floor with extra storage!

Upstairs you will find the additional three bedrooms, including the beautiful primary bedroom that features bathroom suite with sunken tub and dual vanities/sinks.



Text 925-750-3128 to schedule a viewing!



All applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. No prior evictions

2. Your income must be 3 times rent or higher (NET)

3. Credit score must be 640 or higher

4. Must be at current job for at least one year.



Property Entry Advisory and Declaration



If you do set an appointment for a showing, please keep in mind the following:



Any persons entering a property must agree to:



*Only make an appointment if, to the best of your knowledge: 1) you are not currently sick with, and have not knowingly, within the last 14 days, been in contact with someone afflicted with, COVID-19; and/or 2) you are not experiencing a fever, or signs of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or other COVID-19 symptoms.

*Adhere strictly to the social distancing guidelines at all times by remaining at least six feet apart per the recommendations established by the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

*Wear face coverings, and sanitize their hands prior to entry.

*Refrain from touching any surface during a showing.

*REQUIRED Sign a Property Viewing Advisory and Declaration.

*While we will have sanitizer on hand, make sure to bring your own mask and gloves. If hand sanitizers are unavailable, liquid hand soap for hand washing will be made available.

*No more than two other individuals are to be in a dwelling at the same time during a showing. If other persons are necessary for a showing, they should wait outside or in their vehicles to observe the social distance guidelines. *We discourage anyone who does not need to view the property from attending a showing.

*We are committed to doing our part during the Covid-19 crisis.



We will:



**Perform thorough cleaning and disinfect commonly used surfaces before and after each showing.

Introduce fresh outside air.

**Open all doors and cabinets prior to the showing to limit touching of any surfaces by those viewing the home.

**Also adhere to CDC guidelines, including, but not limited to: wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and washing and/or sanitizing our hands.



No Pets Allowed



