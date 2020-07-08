Apartment List
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:39 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Morro Bay, CA with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 Oahu St
426 Oahu Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1762 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom w/Den in Morro Bay - Property Id: 297140 Spacious two-bedroom and two-bath home with Rock & ocean views in North Morro Bay. Additional den/living space on 2nd level with direct access to deck.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
184 Tahiti Street
184 Tahiti Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1800 sqft
184 Tahiti Street Available 09/01/20 Beach Home!! View of the Ocean! - Beachside Beauty! This is a beautiful home with an amazing view of the ocean from the front living room! The front patio offers the better view, so bring your patio furniture.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2172 Main Street
2172 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to shopping and beaches. Available furnished or unfurnished with some utilities included. Uncovered parking, no garage. Contact your realtor for more information.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
361 Main Street
361 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Relax and enjoy vacation living in this bay front home. Designed in a Frank Lloyd Wright style, it features vaulted wood ceilings and large seamless glass corner windows with panoramic views of Morro Bay Rock and Estero Bay.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1155 West Street
1155 West Street, Morro Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3611 sqft
Luxury Morro Bay Vacation home available FOR LEASE! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, in 3611 sq ft of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
476 Rockview Street
476 Rockview Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1941 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home has an open floor plan. Upstairs features include Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen with attached dining area, Master Bedroom and a Large Bathroom. There is also a balcony that you can sit and enjoy the view.
Results within 5 miles of Morro Bay

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
71 Ocean Avenue S
71 South Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, CA
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
Rare, large studio apartment for rent in Downtown Cayucos. This bright space offers a dedicated bedroom nook and an open living room/kitchenette combo with partial ocean views and close proximity to shops, restaurants, and activities.
Results within 10 miles of Morro Bay

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morro Bay, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morro Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

