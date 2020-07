Amenities

184 Tahiti Street Available 09/01/20 Beach Home!! View of the Ocean! - Beachside Beauty! This is a beautiful home with an amazing view of the ocean from the front living room! The front patio offers the better view, so bring your patio furniture. This is a unique single level home with an open interior design. The Master has a en suite, large walk in closet and slider door to the back of the house. The kitchen is open with a skylight and nice appliances. Large dining room off of the living room and office. The front office/den also exits to the front of the home to enjoy the ocean view. The floors are wood and tile. The interior is freshly painted. This is off of Beachcomber in Morro Bay with easy access to the Morro Bay's fabulous beach.



Caveat - There is a one bedroom attached that is vacant and can be rented together as a mother in-law quarters.There is roof top access with amazing views that will be included as part of the one bedrooms units extended living space. Can be share with the right tenants.



Utilities will be shared with one bedroom.

Landscaper provided, landscape is maintained with a drip system.

One Year lease



Contact:

Cindy Absmeier

Haven Properties

www.havenslopm.com

cindy@havenslopm.com

805-276-9021



No Pets Allowed



