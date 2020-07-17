Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.



15725 Ibiza Ln is close to Tacos Ameca 3 Inc, Sizzler, Margarita's Bar & Grill, Panda Express, CineLux Tennant Station Stadium 11, StriXe Lounge, Vineyard Town Center Shopping Center, Maroo Korean Cuisine, Lawson's Bakery, Britton Middle School, with easy access to 101.



Unit Features:

- 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer and dryer

- Double pane windows

- Porch

- Patio and a garage.



Community Features:

- Pool

- Fitness Center

- Hot Tub/Spa



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887356)