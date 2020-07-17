All apartments in Morgan Hill
15725 Ibiza Ln

Location

15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3950 · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

15725 Ibiza Ln is close to Tacos Ameca 3 Inc, Sizzler, Margarita's Bar & Grill, Panda Express, CineLux Tennant Station Stadium 11, StriXe Lounge, Vineyard Town Center Shopping Center, Maroo Korean Cuisine, Lawson's Bakery, Britton Middle School, with easy access to 101.

Unit Features:
- 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows
- Porch
- Patio and a garage.

Community Features:
- Pool
- Fitness Center
- Hot Tub/Spa

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have any available units?
15725 Ibiza Ln has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15725 Ibiza Ln have?
Some of 15725 Ibiza Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15725 Ibiza Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15725 Ibiza Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15725 Ibiza Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln offers parking.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln has a pool.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have accessible units?
No, 15725 Ibiza Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15725 Ibiza Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15725 Ibiza Ln has units with air conditioning.
