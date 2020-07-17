Amenities
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.
15725 Ibiza Ln is close to Tacos Ameca 3 Inc, Sizzler, Margarita's Bar & Grill, Panda Express, CineLux Tennant Station Stadium 11, StriXe Lounge, Vineyard Town Center Shopping Center, Maroo Korean Cuisine, Lawson's Bakery, Britton Middle School, with easy access to 101.
Unit Features:
- 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows
- Porch
- Patio and a garage.
Community Features:
- Pool
- Fitness Center
- Hot Tub/Spa
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887356)