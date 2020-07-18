All apartments in Moreno Valley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

25932 Andre Court

25932 Andre Court · (760) 243-4406
Location

25932 Andre Court, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Spacious, 2-story home, newly landscaped, full remodel and freshly painted interior and exterior with a spectacular new kitchen design, attached 3-car garage w/opener, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, HVAC, brand new HVAC system, alarm system (monitoring included), Close to schools, shopping and transportation, quiet cul-de-sac location, family room, fireplace, new carpet and hardwood floors, patio, fenced back yard, RV parking, Small inside dog considered w/$25 extra monthly rent and renter insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25932 Andre Court have any available units?
25932 Andre Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 25932 Andre Court have?
Some of 25932 Andre Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25932 Andre Court currently offering any rent specials?
25932 Andre Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25932 Andre Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25932 Andre Court is pet friendly.
Does 25932 Andre Court offer parking?
Yes, 25932 Andre Court offers parking.
Does 25932 Andre Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25932 Andre Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25932 Andre Court have a pool?
No, 25932 Andre Court does not have a pool.
Does 25932 Andre Court have accessible units?
No, 25932 Andre Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25932 Andre Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25932 Andre Court has units with dishwashers.
