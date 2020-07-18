25932 Andre Court

Amenities
Spacious, 2-story home, newly landscaped, full remodel and freshly painted interior and exterior with a spectacular new kitchen design, attached 3-car garage w/opener, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, HVAC, brand new HVAC system, alarm system (monitoring included), Close to schools, shopping and transportation, quiet cul-de-sac location, family room, fireplace, new carpet and hardwood floors, patio, fenced back yard, RV parking, Small inside dog considered w/$25 extra monthly rent and renter insurance required