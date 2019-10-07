All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 6672 Flattop Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
6672 Flattop Ct
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

6672 Flattop Ct

6672 Flattop Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6672 Flattop Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 Flattop Ct have any available units?
6672 Flattop Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 6672 Flattop Ct have?
Some of 6672 Flattop Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 Flattop Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Flattop Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Flattop Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct offers parking.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct has a pool.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have accessible units?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMoorpark 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark Apartments with BalconiesMoorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CA
Carpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontecito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons