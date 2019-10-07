Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 6672 Flattop Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
6672 Flattop Ct
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6672 Flattop Ct
6672 Flattop Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
6672 Flattop Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have any available units?
6672 Flattop Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorpark, CA
.
What amenities does 6672 Flattop Ct have?
Some of 6672 Flattop Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6672 Flattop Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Flattop Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Flattop Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorpark
.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct offers parking.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct has a pool.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have accessible units?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6672 Flattop Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6672 Flattop Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6672 Flattop Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Moorpark 2 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark Apartments with Balconies
Moorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Alhambra, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Castaic, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
Altadena, CA
Port Hueneme, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Montecito, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons