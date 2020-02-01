6412 PENN ST UNIT D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Upgraded 3Bed/2Bath Condo in Moorpark - Tucked away in the quiet community of Varsity Park Village in Moorpark, you will find this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium that features over 1,400 SF (Apx) of living space. The beautifully appointed home features gorgeous floors throughout, sunny living room, dining area, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and recessed lighting. Other features include 2 car attached garage, AC and water heater units, baseboard and doorway molding throughout.



The large backyard features drought conscious artificial grass and fence for privacy.



The amenities of the community include a clubhouse, playground, and sparkling pool.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores. Pets at owners discretion with a $500 minimum pet deposit.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE5363163)