Moorpark, CA
3834 Sunsetridge Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

3834 Sunsetridge Road

3834 Sunsetridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3834 Sunsetridge Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Now available. End of cul-de-sac location in very desirable Belmont neighborhood. Community pool and spa. Earth tone carpeting and new paint, new window coverings, new lighting. Ready to move in condition. Ready to move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have any available units?
3834 Sunsetridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have?
Some of 3834 Sunsetridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Sunsetridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Sunsetridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Sunsetridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3834 Sunsetridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3834 Sunsetridge Road offers parking.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 Sunsetridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 3834 Sunsetridge Road has a pool.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3834 Sunsetridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 Sunsetridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3834 Sunsetridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3834 Sunsetridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
