All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 15309 Rains Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Moorpark, CA
15309 Rains Court
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15309 Rains Court
No Longer Available
Location
15309 Rains Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15309 Rains Court have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorpark, CA
.
Is 15309 Rains Court currently offering any rent specials?
15309 Rains Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15309 Rains Court pet-friendly?
No, 15309 Rains Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorpark
.
Does 15309 Rains Court offer parking?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not offer parking.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15309 Rains Court have a pool?
Yes, 15309 Rains Court has a pool.
Does 15309 Rains Court have accessible units?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have units with air conditioning.
