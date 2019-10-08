All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

15309 Rains Court

15309 Rains Court · No Longer Available
Location

15309 Rains Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15309 Rains Court have any available units?
15309 Rains Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
Is 15309 Rains Court currently offering any rent specials?
15309 Rains Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15309 Rains Court pet-friendly?
No, 15309 Rains Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 15309 Rains Court offer parking?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not offer parking.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15309 Rains Court have a pool?
Yes, 15309 Rains Court has a pool.
Does 15309 Rains Court have accessible units?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15309 Rains Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15309 Rains Court does not have units with air conditioning.
