All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 14377 Dartmouth Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
14377 Dartmouth Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14377 Dartmouth Circle
14377 East Dartmouth Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14377 East Dartmouth Circle, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
POTENTIAL POTENTIAL POTENTIAL! Cute 3 bed 2 bath home situated on a 10,000 sqft lot!!!!! Roof is good, Sewer is good, Copper plumbing. Large lot. Update cosmetically and WIN! NO HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have any available units?
14377 Dartmouth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorpark, CA
.
Is 14377 Dartmouth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14377 Dartmouth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14377 Dartmouth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorpark
.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle offer parking?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have a pool?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have accessible units?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14377 Dartmouth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14377 Dartmouth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
