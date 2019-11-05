13350 Herne Bay Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Rare opportunity to rent this beautiful, pride of ownership townhome in the coveted Ivy Lane development. With newer construction (2015) and owner additions such as elegant tile, beautiful backyard, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open floor plan with large kitchen island, granite countertops, stylish lighting and stainless steel appliances, perfect for family living and entertaining. Enjoy the master-suite with drop in tub, dual vanity sinks and spacious walk-in closet. Included upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, full bath and easily accessed laundry area. The Canterbury Lane Community Association offers a beautiful heated pool, spa and playground. This property is conveniently and centrally located to shopping, restaurants, freeways and all the great city of Moorpark offers for you to enjoy.