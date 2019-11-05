All apartments in Moorpark
13350 Herne Bay Court
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

13350 Herne Bay Court

13350 Herne Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

13350 Herne Bay Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Rare opportunity to rent this beautiful, pride of ownership townhome in the coveted Ivy Lane development. With newer construction (2015) and owner additions such as elegant tile, beautiful backyard, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with upstairs loft. Home features an open floor plan with large kitchen island, granite countertops, stylish lighting and stainless steel appliances, perfect for family living and entertaining. Enjoy the master-suite with drop in tub, dual vanity sinks and spacious walk-in closet. Included upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, full bath and easily accessed laundry area. The Canterbury Lane Community Association offers a beautiful pool, spa and playground. This property is conveniently and centrally located to shopping, restaurants, freeways and all the great city of Moorpark offers for you to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have any available units?
13350 Herne Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13350 Herne Bay Court have?
Some of 13350 Herne Bay Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13350 Herne Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
13350 Herne Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13350 Herne Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 13350 Herne Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 13350 Herne Bay Court offers parking.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13350 Herne Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 13350 Herne Bay Court has a pool.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 13350 Herne Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13350 Herne Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13350 Herne Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13350 Herne Bay Court has units with air conditioning.
