Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

13287 Peach Hill Rd

13287 Peach Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

13287 Peach Hill Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Attached Guest House - Property Id: 269173

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269173
Property Id 269173

(RLNE5753011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have any available units?
13287 Peach Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have?
Some of 13287 Peach Hill Rd's amenities include some paid utils, internet access, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13287 Peach Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13287 Peach Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13287 Peach Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13287 Peach Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

