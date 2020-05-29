Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 13287 Peach Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
13287 Peach Hill Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13287 Peach Hill Rd
13287 Peach Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13287 Peach Hill Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Attached Guest House - Property Id: 269173
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269173
Property Id 269173
(RLNE5753011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have any available units?
13287 Peach Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorpark, CA
.
What amenities does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have?
Some of 13287 Peach Hill Rd's amenities include some paid utils, internet access, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13287 Peach Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13287 Peach Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13287 Peach Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13287 Peach Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13287 Peach Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13287 Peach Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Palmdale, CA
Oak Park, CA
Westlake Village, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Calabasas, CA
Malibu, CA
Topanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Castaic, CA
Port Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CA
Ojai, CA
San Fernando, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Culver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Segundo, CA
Inglewood, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons