Moorpark, CA
11811 Darlene Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11811 Darlene Lane

11811 Darlene Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11811 Darlene Lane, Moorpark, CA 93021

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Rolling Agricultural Hills! One Level Custom Built Main House, 7 Car Custom Garage w/Tile Flooring & Storage Areas. Vaulted Ceilings,Extra Large Gourmet Kitchen,Double Bull-Nose Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Large Center Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Large Dining Room,Living Room,Game Area & Wet Bar. Home Theater Style Family Room, Private Waterfall Rock Slide Pool & Spa. All Bedrooms Are Full Suite, Private Master Suite, His & Her Vanity, & Walk In Closets. Easy Access To All LocalSchools, Restaurants,& Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 Darlene Lane have any available units?
11811 Darlene Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11811 Darlene Lane have?
Some of 11811 Darlene Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 Darlene Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Darlene Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Darlene Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11811 Darlene Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11811 Darlene Lane offers parking.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 Darlene Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11811 Darlene Lane has a pool.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane have accessible units?
No, 11811 Darlene Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11811 Darlene Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11811 Darlene Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11811 Darlene Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
