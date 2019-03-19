11811 Darlene Lane

Amenities
Rolling Agricultural Hills! One Level Custom Built Main House, 7 Car Custom Garage w/Tile Flooring & Storage Areas. Vaulted Ceilings,Extra Large Gourmet Kitchen,Double Bull-Nose Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Large Center Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Large Dining Room,Living Room,Game Area & Wet Bar. Home Theater Style Family Room, Private Waterfall Rock Slide Pool & Spa. All Bedrooms Are Full Suite, Private Master Suite, His & Her Vanity, & Walk In Closets. Easy Access To All LocalSchools, Restaurants,& Shopping.