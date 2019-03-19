11811 Darlene Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Rolling Agricultural Hills! One Level Custom Built Main House, 7 Car Custom Garage w/Tile Flooring & Storage Areas. Vaulted Ceilings,Extra Large Gourmet Kitchen,Double Bull-Nose Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Large Center Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Large Dining Room,Living Room,Game Area & Wet Bar. Home Theater Style Family Room, Private Waterfall Rock Slide Pool & Spa. All Bedrooms Are Full Suite, Private Master Suite, His & Her Vanity, & Walk In Closets. Easy Access To All LocalSchools, Restaurants,& Shopping.