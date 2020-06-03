Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 11149 Shadyridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
11149 Shadyridge Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11149 Shadyridge Road
11149 Shadyridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11149 Shadyridge Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have any available units?
11149 Shadyridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorpark, CA
.
Is 11149 Shadyridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11149 Shadyridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11149 Shadyridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorpark
.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road offer parking?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11149 Shadyridge Road has a pool.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Moorpark 2 Bedrooms
Moorpark 3 Bedrooms
Moorpark Apartments with Balcony
Moorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Palmdale, CA
Oak Park, CA
Westlake Village, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Calabasas, CA
Malibu, CA
Topanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Castaic, CA
Port Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CA
Ojai, CA
San Fernando, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Culver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Segundo, CA
Inglewood, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons