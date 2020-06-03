All apartments in Moorpark
11149 Shadyridge Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

11149 Shadyridge Road

11149 Shadyridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11149 Shadyridge Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have any available units?
11149 Shadyridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
Is 11149 Shadyridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11149 Shadyridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11149 Shadyridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road offer parking?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11149 Shadyridge Road has a pool.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11149 Shadyridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11149 Shadyridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

