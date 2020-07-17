815 Alice Street

Amenities
Coming available is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhouse in New Monterey. This home is located near NPS, DLI, MIIS, shopping, and restaurants.
This Home Features:
***Updated Kitchen
***Granite Tile
***Ocean Views
***Large Deck
***Single Car Garage
***Washer/Dryer Hookups
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Sewer
Pets considered on a case by case basis!
Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 7/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.