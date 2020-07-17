815 Alice Street

Amenities

Coming available is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhouse in New Monterey. This home is located near NPS, DLI, MIIS, shopping, and restaurants.



This Home Features:

***Updated Kitchen

***Granite Tile

***Ocean Views

***Large Deck

***Single Car Garage

***Washer/Dryer Hookups



Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash

Owner Pays: Sewer



Pets considered on a case by case basis!



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.