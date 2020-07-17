All apartments in Monterey
815 Alice Street
815 Alice Street

815 Alice Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 Alice Street, Monterey, CA 93940
New Monterey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming available is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhouse in New Monterey. This home is located near NPS, DLI, MIIS, shopping, and restaurants.

This Home Features:
***Updated Kitchen
***Granite Tile
***Ocean Views
***Large Deck
***Single Car Garage
***Washer/Dryer Hookups

Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Sewer

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

