Home
/
Monterey, CA
/
61 Cielo Vista Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

61 Cielo Vista Drive

61 Cielo Vista Drive · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61 Cielo Vista Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this incredibly well maintained single family home at the top of Carmel Hill with panoramic views of Monterey Bay and the Peninsula. Just a short drive down the hill to Del Monte Center and Highway 1, enjoy proper Monterey living with plenty of living and garage space. The home features two bedrooms upstairs with a shared bath, spacious living and dining areas, kitchen and balcony deck overlooking oaks and the Bay. The kitchen offers a refrigerator with ice maker, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Downstairs is the master suite with a large bath and walk-in closet. There is a bonus room downstairs off the laundry room with clothes washer and dryer (left as a courtesy to tenants). Ample storage in the attached single car garage. Tenant pays all standard utilities. Pets considered. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE5781358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have any available units?
61 Cielo Vista Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have?
Some of 61 Cielo Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Cielo Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
61 Cielo Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Cielo Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Cielo Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 61 Cielo Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Cielo Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 61 Cielo Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 61 Cielo Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Cielo Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Cielo Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
