Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this incredibly well maintained single family home at the top of Carmel Hill with panoramic views of Monterey Bay and the Peninsula. Just a short drive down the hill to Del Monte Center and Highway 1, enjoy proper Monterey living with plenty of living and garage space. The home features two bedrooms upstairs with a shared bath, spacious living and dining areas, kitchen and balcony deck overlooking oaks and the Bay. The kitchen offers a refrigerator with ice maker, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Downstairs is the master suite with a large bath and walk-in closet. There is a bonus room downstairs off the laundry room with clothes washer and dryer (left as a courtesy to tenants). Ample storage in the attached single car garage. Tenant pays all standard utilities. Pets considered. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



(RLNE5781358)