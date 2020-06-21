554 Lighthouse Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse. This home is an amazing location for the full Monterey experience near DLI, NPS, MIIS, Coastal Recreation Trail, bars, restaurants, Monterey Bay Aquarium and historic Cannery Row.



This Home Features:

***Wood Floors

***Newly Painted Interior & Exterior

***Washer/Dryer Hookups

***Amazing Location

***Small Deck



This is a pet-friendly property.



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Rent is based on a monthly average cost annualized over 1 year. We are offering 4 weeks free with a 1-year lease. After the promotional period, the monthly rent will be $1895. Contact us to find out about additional promotions currently available!



Tenant Pays: Water, PG&E and Trash

Landlord Pays: Sewer



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.