Monterey, CA
554 Lighthouse Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:50 PM

554 Lighthouse Avenue

554 Lighthouse Avenue · (831) 200-9083
Location

554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
New Monterey

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,737

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse. This home is an amazing location for the full Monterey experience near DLI, NPS, MIIS, Coastal Recreation Trail, bars, restaurants, Monterey Bay Aquarium and historic Cannery Row.

This Home Features:
***Wood Floors
***Newly Painted Interior & Exterior
***Washer/Dryer Hookups
***Amazing Location
***Small Deck

This is a pet-friendly property.

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Rent is based on a monthly average cost annualized over 1 year. We are offering 4 weeks free with a 1-year lease. After the promotional period, the monthly rent will be $1895. Contact us to find out about additional promotions currently available!

Tenant Pays: Water, PG&E and Trash
Landlord Pays: Sewer

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have any available units?
554 Lighthouse Avenue has a unit available for $1,737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have?
Some of 554 Lighthouse Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Lighthouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 Lighthouse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Lighthouse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Lighthouse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue offer parking?
No, 554 Lighthouse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Lighthouse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 Lighthouse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 Lighthouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Lighthouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Lighthouse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
