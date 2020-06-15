3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes

Amenities

***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles against the sand Dunes on Del Monte beach in Monterey. From your living room and wraparound deck, enjoy a panorama of pelicans, otters, dolphins and vast shoreline views wrapping around the bay. At night look to the southwest to see twinkling city lights. Walking on the beach will be one of the most memorable experiences of your visit where your senses are soothed by ocean sounds and saltwater smells.



Follow the footpath just outside your door to the beach. You'll have everything you will need for your day at the beach: beach chairs, a picnic basket, coolers, umbrellas, blankets and towels. Take one of the many books or magazines provided to read while basking in the sun.



Decorated in crisp whites and ocean blues, the open floor plan features a living area with a sofa and chair, a gas fireplace, a dining area and a well-equipped kitchen with full-sized appliances.



Other amenities include: unlimited long distance to the 48 contiguous states, WIFI, cable television, 46 HD TV with a DVD library, luxurious linens and towels, a garage to store bicycles or a small car, heated swimming pool, two jacuzzis, workout room, sauna and a washer and dryer. In your Welcome Book we've provided you with our favorite recommendations and a lots of information on the Monterey Peninsula. There is additional parking in front of the unit.



5 minutes by car, you're at Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf, great restaurants, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, downtown Monterey, shops and nightlife. 10 minutes drive to Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove. A 45 minute drive on stunning Highway 1 to Big Sur.



Walk or bike, the paved Regional Beach Trail with over 15 miles of oceanfront beauty from Pacific Grove to the Monterey Marina.



No broker fee!



