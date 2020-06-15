All apartments in Monterey
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes

125 Surf Way · (831) 373-7103
Location

125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA 93940
Del Monte Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3800 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles against the sand Dunes on Del Monte beach in Monterey. From your living room and wraparound deck, enjoy a panorama of pelicans, otters, dolphins and vast shoreline views wrapping around the bay. At night look to the southwest to see twinkling city lights. Walking on the beach will be one of the most memorable experiences of your visit where your senses are soothed by ocean sounds and saltwater smells.

Follow the footpath just outside your door to the beach. You'll have everything you will need for your day at the beach: beach chairs, a picnic basket, coolers, umbrellas, blankets and towels. Take one of the many books or magazines provided to read while basking in the sun.

Decorated in crisp whites and ocean blues, the open floor plan features a living area with a sofa and chair, a gas fireplace, a dining area and a well-equipped kitchen with full-sized appliances.

Other amenities include: unlimited long distance to the 48 contiguous states, WIFI, cable television, 46 HD TV with a DVD library, luxurious linens and towels, a garage to store bicycles or a small car, heated swimming pool, two jacuzzis, workout room, sauna and a washer and dryer. In your Welcome Book we've provided you with our favorite recommendations and a lots of information on the Monterey Peninsula. There is additional parking in front of the unit.

5 minutes by car, you're at Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf, great restaurants, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, downtown Monterey, shops and nightlife. 10 minutes drive to Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove. A 45 minute drive on stunning Highway 1 to Big Sur.

Walk or bike, the paved Regional Beach Trail with over 15 miles of oceanfront beauty from Pacific Grove to the Monterey Marina.

No broker fee!

(RLNE2741340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have any available units?
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have?
Some of 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes does offer parking.
Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes has a pool.
Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have accessible units?
No, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes has units with dishwashers.
