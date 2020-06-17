All apartments in Monterey
3731 Baylights By The Sea
3731 Baylights By The Sea

1 Surf Way · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA 93940
Del Monte Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the surf. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen make it light & bright. On any given day you can relax on your private deck and see dolphins near the water's edge.

It's in an beach-front complex just steps from Del Monte Beach, and is also within walking distance of the Monterey Recreation Trail, making it an ideal location for active couples who are interested in hiking or biking to locations around the bay.

It's located five minutes from downtown Monterey, Fishermans Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 10 minutes from the quaint shops of Pacific Grove and 15 minutes from the restaurants and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

It has seaside dcor in calming shades of blue, white and tan, with seashell and boat motifs throughout.

The complex offers gated parking with a vehicle space right outside the units entrance. The bedroom includes a luxurious queen bed with a coverlet in a blue-and-white starfish design, as well as closet in the hall leading to the bathroom.

The bathroom has a shower and sink with a large mirror.

The open floor plan allows the wrap around outdoor deck, living room and kitchen to flow together. Seating for two on the balcony offers views of the ocean and dunes and south facing views of the bay city lights.

The living room has a sand-colored loveseat set off by blue and white pillows, a queen Murphy style bed with extra storage, 46-inch HDTV and Blu-Ray DVD player. Enjoy beautiful views of the ocean and sunsets from the living area.

The kitchen has updated appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Adjacent counter seating for two - three.

There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, 2 hot tubs and a fitness room located in the complex and a laundry room close to the unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2497421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

