3731 Baylights By The Sea

Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the surf. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen make it light & bright. On any given day you can relax on your private deck and see dolphins near the water's edge.



It's in an beach-front complex just steps from Del Monte Beach, and is also within walking distance of the Monterey Recreation Trail, making it an ideal location for active couples who are interested in hiking or biking to locations around the bay.



It's located five minutes from downtown Monterey, Fishermans Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 10 minutes from the quaint shops of Pacific Grove and 15 minutes from the restaurants and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea.



It has seaside dcor in calming shades of blue, white and tan, with seashell and boat motifs throughout.



The complex offers gated parking with a vehicle space right outside the units entrance. The bedroom includes a luxurious queen bed with a coverlet in a blue-and-white starfish design, as well as closet in the hall leading to the bathroom.



The bathroom has a shower and sink with a large mirror.



The open floor plan allows the wrap around outdoor deck, living room and kitchen to flow together. Seating for two on the balcony offers views of the ocean and dunes and south facing views of the bay city lights.



The living room has a sand-colored loveseat set off by blue and white pillows, a queen Murphy style bed with extra storage, 46-inch HDTV and Blu-Ray DVD player. Enjoy beautiful views of the ocean and sunsets from the living area.



The kitchen has updated appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Adjacent counter seating for two - three.



There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, 2 hot tubs and a fitness room located in the complex and a laundry room close to the unit.



