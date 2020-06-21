359 Larkin Street

Amenities
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in downtown Monterey. This apartment is located near shopping, dining, Alvarado Street, Fishermans Wharf, Cannery Row, DLI, NPS and MIIS.
This home features:
***New Flooring
***Remodeled Kitchen
***Granite Countertops
***Updated Bathroom
***Cat Friendly (case by case)
Landlord Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Pays: PG&E
Applications available online at ccrenatlpro.com!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.