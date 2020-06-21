All apartments in Monterey
359 Larkin Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

359 Larkin Street

359 Larkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

359 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Old Town

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in downtown Monterey. This apartment is located near shopping, dining, Alvarado Street, Fishermans Wharf, Cannery Row, DLI, NPS and MIIS.

This home features:
***New Flooring
***Remodeled Kitchen
***Granite Countertops
***Updated Bathroom
***Cat Friendly (case by case)

Landlord Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Pays: PG&E

Applications available online at ccrenatlpro.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Larkin Street have any available units?
359 Larkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey, CA.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
Is 359 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 Larkin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 359 Larkin Street is pet friendly.
Does 359 Larkin Street offer parking?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Larkin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Larkin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
