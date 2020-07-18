1701 Hoffman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.



*** Large Fenced Yard

*** New Roof

*** Laundry Hookups

*** Hard Wood Floors

*** Hot Tub

*** Tankless Water Heater

*** Solar System to be Installed



Owner Pays: Sewer

Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash



Pets accepted on a case by case basis



Applications Available Online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

