Monterey, CA
1701 Hoffman Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:40 AM

1701 Hoffman Avenue

1701 Hoffman Avenue · (831) 200-9083
Location

1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
New Monterey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.

Features
*** Large Fenced Yard
*** New Roof
*** Laundry Hookups
*** Hard Wood Floors
*** Hot Tub
*** Tankless Water Heater
*** Solar System to be Installed

Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Applications Available Online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have any available units?
1701 Hoffman Avenue has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have?
Some of 1701 Hoffman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Hoffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Hoffman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Hoffman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Hoffman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1701 Hoffman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Hoffman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Hoffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Hoffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Hoffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Hoffman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
