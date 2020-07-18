1701 Hoffman Avenue

Amenities
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
Features
*** Large Fenced Yard
*** New Roof
*** Laundry Hookups
*** Hard Wood Floors
*** Hot Tub
*** Tankless Water Heater
*** Solar System to be Installed
Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Applications Available Online at ccrentalpro.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.