Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:33 PM

1021 Harrison

1021 Harrison Street · (831) 375-0984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Harrison · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, breakfast nook, formal dining room, gas fireplace, small deck off the master bedroom that overlooks the mountains, one car garage, washer and dryer included. Owner pays sewage, Pets Negotiable..

Monterey Peninsula is home to the Fisherman's Wharf, Cannery Row, Monterey Bay Aquarium and much more. Near by destinations include Carmel, Pebble Beach and the Big Sur Coast.

Call us at 831-375-0984
Cardinalli Property Management
Lic # 01878046
www.cardinallirealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1980460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Harrison have any available units?
1021 Harrison has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Harrison have?
Some of 1021 Harrison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Harrison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Harrison is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Harrison offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Harrison does offer parking.
Does 1021 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Harrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Harrison have a pool?
No, 1021 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 1021 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
