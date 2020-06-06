All apartments in Monterey Park
660 S Garfield Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

660 S Garfield Ave

660 Garfield Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Garfield Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to Garfield Apartments! We take great pride in offering you a spacious, newly upgraded home-like apartment conveniently located near the 10, 60 and 710 FWY. Just minutes away from recreational areas, marketplaces, malls, and great schools including Monterey Vista Elementary, Monterey Highlands Elementary, Repetto Elementary, CSULA, PCC and ELAC. Building Features: Gated Community Gym, Pool, Elevator, and Laundry Facility Outdoor Patio/ Balcony Granite Countertops/ Vinyl Plank Flooring Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances Pet Policy: Species Allowed: Dogs and Cats Number of Pets Allowed: 2 $250 deposit for dogs and $250 for cats. Breed and weight restrictions: 25 pounds, aggressive breeds restricted Office Hours: Tuesday Saturday: 9am-5pm Email: garfield@coastlinerea.info Office: 626-280-4334 Text: 626-235-3248 Email, call or text us to schedule a tour today! We look forward to making our community your next place to call home..
.

Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2386

IT490616 - IT49CO2386

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Garfield Ave have any available units?
660 S Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 660 S Garfield Ave have?
Some of 660 S Garfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Garfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 S Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 660 S Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 S Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 660 S Garfield Ave has a pool.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 660 S Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 S Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 S Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 S Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
