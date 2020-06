Amenities

Take this chance to live in this vibrant city of MONTEREY PARK, the third's best place to live in per Money Magazine 2017. Brand NEW kitchen, new GE GAS STOVE & OVEN new paint, new floors, new WINDOWS, newly glazed bath tub! Available in MID-JUNE in time for your family to get settled for the next coming school year. Close to restaurants, groceries, freeway, businesses, etc.