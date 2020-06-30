All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

246 Elmgate Street

246 West Elmgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 West Elmgate Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright home with open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room with Wood floors. The gourmet kitchen boasts gorgeous Quartz Counter-tops with gleaming stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are comfortably-sized, Double Energy Efficient Windows, Crown Moldings and Plantation Shutters Throughout. The backyard is spacious and features Artificial grass and a huge patio cover that serves as the perfect environment for outdoor gatherings. Detached oversize 2 Car Garage completely finished with tile floorings for extra storages or parking. Conveniently located near Downtown Los Angeles, Monterey Park Golf Course, Atlantic Square, schools, supermarkets, grocery stores, and plenty of tasty restaurants. Easy access to I-10, I-60 & 710 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Elmgate Street have any available units?
246 Elmgate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 246 Elmgate Street have?
Some of 246 Elmgate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Elmgate Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Elmgate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Elmgate Street pet-friendly?
No, 246 Elmgate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 246 Elmgate Street offer parking?
Yes, 246 Elmgate Street offers parking.
Does 246 Elmgate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Elmgate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Elmgate Street have a pool?
No, 246 Elmgate Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 Elmgate Street have accessible units?
No, 246 Elmgate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Elmgate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Elmgate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Elmgate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Elmgate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

