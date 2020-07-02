All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 208 West RIGGIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
208 West RIGGIN Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

208 West RIGGIN Street

208 West Riggin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

208 West Riggin Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A single is avail also for $1,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have any available units?
208 West RIGGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 208 West RIGGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 West RIGGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 West RIGGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street offer parking?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have a pool?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine