208 West RIGGIN Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM
208 West RIGGIN Street
208 West Riggin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
208 West Riggin Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A single is avail also for $1,000
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have any available units?
208 West RIGGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monterey Park, CA
.
Is 208 West RIGGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 West RIGGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 West RIGGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monterey Park
.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street offer parking?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have a pool?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 West RIGGIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 West RIGGIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
