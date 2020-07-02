Amenities

Welcome home to 208 Cascade Terrace in the gated community of Encanto Walk. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, almost 1800SF, and a large yard, this open concept floor plan is perfect for the modern family. This highly upgraded, detached home features Caesarstone kitchen countertops, fully tiled backsplash, durable laminate throughout, solar panels, Nest A/C system, tankless water heater, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located between the 605, 60, and 10 freeways with many nearby shops, stores, and restaurants. Refrigerator, dryer, washer, and backyard BBQ all included