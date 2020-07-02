All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 208 Cascade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
208 Cascade
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

208 Cascade

208 Cascade Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

208 Cascade Ter, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome home to 208 Cascade Terrace in the gated community of Encanto Walk. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, almost 1800SF, and a large yard, this open concept floor plan is perfect for the modern family. This highly upgraded, detached home features Caesarstone kitchen countertops, fully tiled backsplash, durable laminate throughout, solar panels, Nest A/C system, tankless water heater, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located between the 605, 60, and 10 freeways with many nearby shops, stores, and restaurants. Refrigerator, dryer, washer, and backyard BBQ all included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Cascade have any available units?
208 Cascade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 208 Cascade have?
Some of 208 Cascade's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Cascade currently offering any rent specials?
208 Cascade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Cascade pet-friendly?
No, 208 Cascade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 208 Cascade offer parking?
No, 208 Cascade does not offer parking.
Does 208 Cascade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Cascade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Cascade have a pool?
No, 208 Cascade does not have a pool.
Does 208 Cascade have accessible units?
No, 208 Cascade does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Cascade have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Cascade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Cascade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 Cascade has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine