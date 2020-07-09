Sign Up
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
204 N Mcpherrin Ave
204 N Mcpherrin Ave
No Longer Available
Location
204 N Mcpherrin Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Monterey Park. Gated entry, updated bathroom tub and large backyard for your safety and enjoyment.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/204-n-mcpherrin-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have any available units?
204 N Mcpherrin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monterey Park, CA
.
Is 204 N Mcpherrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
204 N Mcpherrin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N Mcpherrin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monterey Park
.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave offer parking?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have a pool?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N Mcpherrin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N Mcpherrin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
