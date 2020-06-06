1670 S Bradshawe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Furnished home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths + sauna room. Spacious living room w/ glass french doors & plantation shutters. Open dining area. Bright kitchen w/ custom built cabinetry & pantry, stainless steel stove top, single drawer dishwasher, built-in oven & microwave, range hood and beautiful granite counter tops. Private master suite w/ view can be your ultimate get-away place to relax and unwind. Beautiful wood floor in all bedrooms. Central air & heat. 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Sparkling swimming pool & spa.