Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1644 Longhill Drive

1644 W Longhill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1644 W Longhill Dr, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
sauna
2 story single family house with a 2 car garage. Amazing city views. Spa room and sauna, remodeled kitchen and much more. Call or text today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Longhill Drive have any available units?
1644 Longhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1644 Longhill Drive have?
Some of 1644 Longhill Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Longhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Longhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Longhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Longhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Longhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Longhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
