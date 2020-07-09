All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1411 College View Drive

1411 College View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 College View Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
We are proudly offering for rent this recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the City of Monterey Park. This approximately 800 square foot apartment has been completely remodeled with gorgeous kitchen cabinets, kitchen stone countertops, grey vinyl plank flooring, beautiful tile shower wall, recessed lighting, a wall & window ac unit, two tone paint, 2 tandem parking spaces, a beautiful bathroom vanity with stone countertops, ceiling fan, a large balcony, a stainless steel stove, stainless steel microwave, and onsite laundry room. This is a gorgeously remodeled apartment located near the 710, 10, 60, and 5 freeways and across the street from East Los Angeles College. Hurry This apartment won't last long!

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 College View Drive have any available units?
1411 College View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1411 College View Drive have?
Some of 1411 College View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 College View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 College View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 College View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 College View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1411 College View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 College View Drive offers parking.
Does 1411 College View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 College View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 College View Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 College View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 College View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 College View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 College View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 College View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 College View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1411 College View Drive has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
