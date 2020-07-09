1411 College View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the City of Monterey Park. This approximately 800 square foot apartment has been completely remodeled with gorgeous kitchen cabinets, kitchen stone countertops, grey vinyl plank flooring, beautiful tile shower wall, recessed lighting, a wall & window ac unit, two tone paint, 2 tandem parking spaces, a beautiful bathroom vanity with stone countertops, ceiling fan, a large balcony, a stainless steel stove, stainless steel microwave, and onsite laundry room. This is a gorgeously remodeled apartment located near the 710, 10, 60, and 5 freeways and across the street from East Los Angeles College. Hurry This apartment won't last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.