Monterey Park, CA
115 E Andrix Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 E Andrix Street

115 East Andrix Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 East Andrix Street, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Easy showing. Please call Listing Agent Stephen at 626-664-4833 for appointment to show the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E Andrix Street have any available units?
115 E Andrix Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 115 E Andrix Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 E Andrix Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E Andrix Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 E Andrix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 115 E Andrix Street offer parking?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 E Andrix Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E Andrix Street have a pool?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 E Andrix Street have accessible units?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E Andrix Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 E Andrix Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 E Andrix Street does not have units with air conditioning.
