Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:04 PM

18935 Kilpatrick Lane

18935 Kilpatrick Lane · (831) 233-8557
Location

18935 Kilpatrick Lane, Monterey County, CA 93908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New 3bed 2.5 bath -East Garrison Home For Rent on the Monterey Peninsula - This home is a completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community!. This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms full of natural sunlight. Big master bedroom with suite offering private bathroom , double sink vanity and shower stall with walk in closet. The home is close to hiking trails, a community park with play structure, basketball courts and more. Easy access to North and South highways 101 and 68 . This home is offered at $3,425 a month rent / Deposit $4,000. Tenant pays water, trash,& PG&E , owner pays sewer and HOA fee- Small dog breeds ok . Apply online at www.torrenteproperties.com under rental tab .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have any available units?
18935 Kilpatrick Lane has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have?
Some of 18935 Kilpatrick Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18935 Kilpatrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18935 Kilpatrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18935 Kilpatrick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane offers parking.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have a pool?
No, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18935 Kilpatrick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18935 Kilpatrick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
