18935 Kilpatrick Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New 3bed 2.5 bath -East Garrison Home For Rent on the Monterey Peninsula - This home is a completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community!. This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms full of natural sunlight. Big master bedroom with suite offering private bathroom , double sink vanity and shower stall with walk in closet. The home is close to hiking trails, a community park with play structure, basketball courts and more. Easy access to North and South highways 101 and 68 . This home is offered at $3,425 a month rent / Deposit $4,000. Tenant pays water, trash,& PG&E , owner pays sewer and HOA fee- Small dog breeds ok . Apply online at www.torrenteproperties.com under rental tab .