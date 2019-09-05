All apartments in Montebello
959 Acacia Ln
Location

959 Acacia Ln, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

walk in closets
walk in closets
Great Quiet Location !! 2 bedroom 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Near shopping centers and convenience access freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Acacia Lane have any available units?
959 Acacia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 959 Acacia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
959 Acacia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Acacia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 959 Acacia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 959 Acacia Lane offer parking?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 959 Acacia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Acacia Lane have a pool?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 959 Acacia Lane have accessible units?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Acacia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Acacia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 Acacia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
