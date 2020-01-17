All apartments in Montebello
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
712 Via Altamira
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

712 Via Altamira

712 Via Altamira · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

712 Via Altamira, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New beautiful remolded two bed 1 bath apartment, located in the city of Montebello. With many schools nearby, as well as shopping centers with many retail stores, and restaurants. The 60 freeway is just down the street for easy transportation. Unit has hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The entire unit has new paint on the walls and the ceilings, with brand new baseboards all around the unit. Fully remolded bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. Kitchen has been fully remolded as well, has brand new tile flooring, new granite counter ops, and brand new cabinets installed, making the kitchen look amazing. Be the first to view this new and improved unit.

Smoking: No

Deposits: $2,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Via Altamira have any available units?
712 Via Altamira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 712 Via Altamira currently offering any rent specials?
712 Via Altamira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Via Altamira pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Via Altamira is pet friendly.
Does 712 Via Altamira offer parking?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not offer parking.
Does 712 Via Altamira have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Via Altamira have a pool?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not have a pool.
Does 712 Via Altamira have accessible units?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Via Altamira have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Via Altamira have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Via Altamira does not have units with air conditioning.

