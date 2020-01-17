712 Via Altamira

Amenities

New beautiful remolded two bed 1 bath apartment, located in the city of Montebello. With many schools nearby, as well as shopping centers with many retail stores, and restaurants. The 60 freeway is just down the street for easy transportation. Unit has hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The entire unit has new paint on the walls and the ceilings, with brand new baseboards all around the unit. Fully remolded bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. Kitchen has been fully remolded as well, has brand new tile flooring, new granite counter ops, and brand new cabinets installed, making the kitchen look amazing. Be the first to view this new and improved unit.



Smoking: No



Deposits: $2,000.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.