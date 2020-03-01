All apartments in Montebello
632 Carmelita Place
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

632 Carmelita Place

632 Carmelita Place · No Longer Available
Location

632 Carmelita Place, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This is a must see hidden gem in the city of Montebello. This spacious home is conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to schools, freeways, shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Carmelita Place have any available units?
632 Carmelita Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 632 Carmelita Place currently offering any rent specials?
632 Carmelita Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Carmelita Place pet-friendly?
No, 632 Carmelita Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 632 Carmelita Place offer parking?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not offer parking.
Does 632 Carmelita Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Carmelita Place have a pool?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not have a pool.
Does 632 Carmelita Place have accessible units?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Carmelita Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Carmelita Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Carmelita Place does not have units with air conditioning.

