Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 509 N 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
509 N 18th Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 N 18th Street
509 North 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montebello
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
509 North 18th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3bed/2bath home with garage in the City of Montebello. Nice fireplace in the living room with plenty of natural light. Nicely sized front yard with large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 N 18th Street have any available units?
509 N 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montebello, CA
.
Is 509 N 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 N 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 N 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montebello
.
Does 509 N 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 N 18th Street offers parking.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N 18th Street have a pool?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 N 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Montebello 2 Bedrooms
Montebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Walnut, CA
West Carson, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Malibu, CA
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Duarte, CA
El Segundo, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles