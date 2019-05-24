All apartments in Montebello
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

509 N 18th Street

509 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 North 18th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3bed/2bath home with garage in the City of Montebello. Nice fireplace in the living room with plenty of natural light. Nicely sized front yard with large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 N 18th Street have any available units?
509 N 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 509 N 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 N 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 N 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 509 N 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 N 18th Street offers parking.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N 18th Street have a pool?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 N 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 N 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 N 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
