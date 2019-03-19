All apartments in Montebello
413 N 7th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 N 7th Street

413 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 North 7th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Apartment for rent 1 bedroom - 1 bath one car garage and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 N 7th Street have any available units?
413 N 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 413 N 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 N 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 N 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 N 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 413 N 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 N 7th Street offers parking.
Does 413 N 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 N 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 N 7th Street have a pool?
No, 413 N 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 N 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 413 N 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 N 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 N 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 N 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 N 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
