Montebello, CA
312 N 16th Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:04 PM

312 N 16th Street

312 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 North 16th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
1 bedroom, living room 1 bath, patio, 2 car spaces .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N 16th Street have any available units?
312 N 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 312 N 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 N 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 N 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 312 N 16th Street offer parking?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 N 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N 16th Street have a pool?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 N 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 N 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 N 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
